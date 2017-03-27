Local synth-rock band to release debut full-length album
A wolf, stag, eagle, bobcat, and bear grace the stage--each different, but all guided by the same goal. In this case, the goal of the five members of Creature Camp, each represented by a different animal, is to create music--a fresh blend of indie alternative synth rock to be exact.
