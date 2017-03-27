Local hero: Stanfield is Alabama's small business person of the year
Jodie Ray Stanfield stands outside Local Joe's Trading Post in Rainbow City. Stanfield was named 2017 Alabama Small Business Person of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Wed
|Muscogulus
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC