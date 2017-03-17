Lawyers charged with obstruction release body cam footage, request dismissal
The attorney for two Birmingham lawyers charged with obstructing a governmental operation on Friday released police body camera footage of the arrest, and said he will ask that the charges be dismissed. Victor Revill, owner of Revill Law Firm, and Megan Garcia, one of his associates, were taken into custody by the Blount County Sheriff's Office on February 23. The pair was arrested when sheriff's investigator Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Sasha
|20,913
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC