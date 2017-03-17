Lawyers charged with obstruction release body cam footage, request dismissal

The attorney for two Birmingham lawyers charged with obstructing a governmental operation on Friday released police body camera footage of the arrest, and said he will ask that the charges be dismissed. Victor Revill, owner of Revill Law Firm, and Megan Garcia, one of his associates, were taken into custody by the Blount County Sheriff's Office on February 23. The pair was arrested when sheriff's investigator Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.