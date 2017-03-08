Jim 'N Nick's is coming to Huntsville

Jim 'N Nick's is coming to Huntsville

Spokeswoman Rosie Pihakis confirmed the news to AL.com on Sunday, saying the barbecue joint will open during the latter part of 2017. Jim 'N Nick's has multiple restaurants in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

