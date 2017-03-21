Indivisible Birmingham group demands ...

Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall from Shelby, Strange

Read more: Alabama Live

Members of Indivisible gather outside Sen. Richard Shelby's Birmingham office on Tuesday to invite him and Sen. Luther Strange to an April 8 town hall.( About 30 members of the progressive group Indivisible rallied Tuesday outside the Birmingham office of Sen. Richard Shelby, inviting him and new Alabama Sen. Luther Strange to a town hall they organized after the senators were unresponsive to their requests. The invitation came in the form of an Invisible member dressed as a town crier, who rang a bell and read from a scroll.

Birmingham, AL

