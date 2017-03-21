Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall from Shelby, Strange
Members of Indivisible gather outside Sen. Richard Shelby's Birmingham office on Tuesday to invite him and Sen. Luther Strange to an April 8 town hall.( About 30 members of the progressive group Indivisible rallied Tuesday outside the Birmingham office of Sen. Richard Shelby, inviting him and new Alabama Sen. Luther Strange to a town hall they organized after the senators were unresponsive to their requests. The invitation came in the form of an Invisible member dressed as a town crier, who rang a bell and read from a scroll.
