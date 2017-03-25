Homicide detectives investigating shooting at Birmingham apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at the 2500 block of 9th Court South on Friday morning according to a press release by the Birmingham Police Department . A man, identified as Darius Chatman, 26, of Birmingham, was killed while trying to invade an apartment.
