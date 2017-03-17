'His days on the street are numbered,' Birmingham chief says of armed Avondale kidnapper
Birmingham police are still trying to identify the gunman who abducted a woman outside of her Avondale apartment Tuesday night, and drove to several ATMS before she was able to escape from the trunk of the car at a gas station on Bessemer Road. The gunman who kidnapped a woman in Avondale before she made a dramatic escape from the trunk of a car remains on the run, but police said they are confident he will be found and brought to justice.
