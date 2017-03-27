Gangs, drugs, guns among topics for B...

Gangs, drugs, guns among topics for Birmingham's Parent Summit 2017

Gangs, drugs, gun violence and social media are just a few of the topics that will be discussed at a Parent Summit 2017 set for Saturday in Birmingham. The event is sponsored by the Birmingham Police Department in partnership with Bethel Baptist Church Pratt City and aimed at opening up dialogue between parents, kids, police and community leaders to find solutions to the challenges families face both in and outside of the home.

