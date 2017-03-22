Free income tax preparation still available in Birmingham
Waiting until the last minute to file your federal and state income taxes? The United Way of Central Alabama has some good news for you. Appointments for free tax preparation are still available for individuals and families with a household income of less than $54,000 in 2016.
