Former Pelham hotel clerk charged with using guest's bank card
A former Pelham hotel desk clerk was indicted Friday on fraud and identity theft charges for unauthorized use of a guest's bankcard, federal authorities said. Tiffiany Lashawn Hall, 40, of Birmingham was indicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a joint statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.
