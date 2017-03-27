Former Pelham hotel clerk charged with using guest's bank card

A former Pelham hotel desk clerk was indicted Friday on fraud and identity theft charges for unauthorized use of a guest's bankcard, federal authorities said. Tiffiany Lashawn Hall, 40, of Birmingham was indicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a joint statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Williams.

