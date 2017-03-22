Fans will have to lock up their cellphones at Chris Rock's concert in Birmingham
Comedian Chris Rock is locking down on cellphone use during his "Total Blackout" tour. Audience members at all performances, including the March 24 date in Birmingham, must slip their phones into Yondr pouches that have a magnetic seal.
