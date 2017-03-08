Dunkin' development: Birmingham, Mobile due for more donuts
Dunkin' Donuts has announced another wave in its ongoing expansion into Alabama, with Mobile to get five more stores and Birmingham to get nine. In all, the chain announced this week, Alabama and coastal Mississippi will see 17 new doughnut dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Ulbye
|20,884
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC