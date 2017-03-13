Drug bust yields 48-pounds of marijua...

Drug bust yields 48-pounds of marijuana in Birmingham

5 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Birmingham man is behind bars after Shelby County authorities say they discovered almost 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a bust. Joshua Christopher Burchfield, 24, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

