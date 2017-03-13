Dramatic Surveillance Video Shows Kidnapped Woman Escape Car Trunk
Dramatic surveillance video from a convenience store in Birmingham, Alabama, shows a woman escape her kidnapper by tumbling from the trunk of her moving car as it drives through the parking lot. Despite a hard landing, the woman quickly scrambles to her feet and runs to safety inside the store, where her captor had attempted to use the ATM just minutes before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC