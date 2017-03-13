Dozens busted in Birmingham Police Department roundup of suspected felons
Nearly three dozen suspects are in custody after teams of Birmingham police officers fanned out across Jefferson County this week. On Tuesday, the department carried out Operation Guardian, an intense effort aimed at finding and arrested suspect wanted on felony charges.
