Donatos changes ownership in Huntsville, eyes expansion in North Alabama
The chain said James Weinberger is the new franchise partner and owner for Donatos on 7500 Memorial Parkway S.W. Weinberger, who spent his career working on government defense projects, will work closely with former Donatos Huntsville franchise partner and owner Ben Wheeler during the transition. Weinberger said the company plans to expand Donatos into north Huntsville and possibly team up with the Madison store for additional locations throughout Madison County and the Tennessee Valley region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC