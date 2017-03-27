Donatos changes ownership in Huntsvil...

Donatos changes ownership in Huntsville, eyes expansion in North Alabama

Read more: Alabama Live

The chain said James Weinberger is the new franchise partner and owner for Donatos on 7500 Memorial Parkway S.W. Weinberger, who spent his career working on government defense projects, will work closely with former Donatos Huntsville franchise partner and owner Ben Wheeler during the transition. Weinberger said the company plans to expand Donatos into north Huntsville and possibly team up with the Madison store for additional locations throughout Madison County and the Tennessee Valley region.

