Correction: Social Security Judge-Prison story
In a story March 23 about a former judge sentenced to prison, The Associated Press reported erroneously the details of a woman's Social Security benefits for a woman. The judge had approved the woman's Social Security benefits, but he did not approve her request for a retroactive lump sum payment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Mickie
|20,928
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC