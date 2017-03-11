Citing low Alabama vaccination rates, officials push shot to prevent shingles in seniors
Fred Spradley, a United States Marine Corps veteran, suffered from the shingles Alabama ranks 48th in the rate of adults vaccinated against the virus that causes shingles - a painful rash that can lead to long-term nerve pain - prompting Birmingham leaders to launch an awareness campaign. Today, Birmingham Mayor William Bell declared March shingles awareness month.
