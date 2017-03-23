Catfish pays tribute after Robert Brian Clark dies in a motorcycle accident, aged 33
A man who once appeared on the MTV show Catfish has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 33. Robert Brian Clark passed away in December but the news was only brought to the attention of Catfish viewers this week when the latest episode paid tribute to him. A local news report from his Birmingham, Alabama hometown explained Robert - who went by the name Brian - was killed after a motorcycle crash flung him into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
