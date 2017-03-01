Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from 12 hrs ago, titled Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psychiatrist points to an example. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
The state of Kerala, India has a history of religious tolerance, according to Dr. N.S. Xavier. Birmingham psychiatrist Dr. N.S. Xavier believes the world would have less religious strife if people of all faiths learned the lessons of a region in India where Hindus, Christians, Muslims and Jews co-existed peacefully for centuries.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Bullsh!t.
They never coud ... they never will.
It's a turd of the same dump but in a different packaging.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Steve Bannon
|20,870
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC