Bride comes home to plan dream weddin...

Bride comes home to plan dream wedding in the city

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

For Alicia Houston and Kema Egolum, making their wedding magazine-worthy was a goal long before their feature in Birmingham magazine. The couple, who met while in dental school in Washington D.C., envisioned their wedding as a black-tie event fit for the stars, but they also wanted to show off Alicia's hometown for their many out-of-town guests--including Kema's family who traveled from Jamaica and many of the couple's classmates coming from D.C. To make both dreams become a reality, there was no better venue than Vulcan Park and Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ... 17 hr Muscogulus 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb '17 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb '17 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb '17 Obama 4
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC