Bride comes home to plan dream wedding in the city
For Alicia Houston and Kema Egolum, making their wedding magazine-worthy was a goal long before their feature in Birmingham magazine. The couple, who met while in dental school in Washington D.C., envisioned their wedding as a black-tie event fit for the stars, but they also wanted to show off Alicia's hometown for their many out-of-town guests--including Kema's family who traveled from Jamaica and many of the couple's classmates coming from D.C. To make both dreams become a reality, there was no better venue than Vulcan Park and Museum.
