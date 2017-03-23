Bob Phillips returns to lead Walker Baptist
Phillips, 44, who became the Jasper hospital's leader in 2009, served until 2015, when he took over as the president of Shelby Baptist Medical a Phillips, 44, who became the Jasper hospital's leader in 2009, served until 2015, when he took over as the president of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. He was replaced in Jasper by John Langlois, whom Phillips said had been a chief financial officer when Phillips served in Jasper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|Harold Blockman
|20,930
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC