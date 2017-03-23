Bob Phillips returns to lead Walker B...

Bob Phillips returns to lead Walker Baptist

Phillips, 44, who became the Jasper hospital's leader in 2009, served until 2015, when he took over as the president of Shelby Baptist Medical a Phillips, 44, who became the Jasper hospital's leader in 2009, served until 2015, when he took over as the president of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. He was replaced in Jasper by John Langlois, whom Phillips said had been a chief financial officer when Phillips served in Jasper.

