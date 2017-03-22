Birmingham's Trinity Taylor tells us why she'll be a killer queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Her business is drag, and Taylor, 31, has spent about 14 years perfecting her moves, refining her makeup, working on her costumes -- and making sure that no body part distracts audiences from the shimmering illusion she's created. "I'm known for my tuck," Taylor says during a recent phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC