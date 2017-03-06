Birmingham's Trinity Taylor among contestants for Season 9 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
If you watch "RuPaul's Drag Race," you know that four qualities are essential for any contestant on the show: charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. A Birmingham native, Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor, will display her command of the big four during Season 9, competing to become the reigning queen of the Logo reality series.
