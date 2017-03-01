Birmingham's Sidewalk Film Festival debuts 27 short films at screening
The Sidewalk Scramble Competition takes place March 2, 2017, at the Carver Theatre in Birmingham, Ala. Sidewalk Film Festival fans can get a first look at some of the short films competing to be part of the 2017 festival this Thursday, March 2, at the annual Sidewalk Scramble Competition.
