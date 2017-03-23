Birmingham unveils fleet of Coca-Cola buses, new downtown-Southside route
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority on Friday, March 24, 2017 unveiled six new Coca-Cola buses, thanks to a new partnership with the Coca-Cola UNITED, for its revamped Magic City Connector. Birmingham Mayor William Bell is pictured at the podium.
