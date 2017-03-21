Birmingham to sell 28 acres for 160 home subdivision in Oxmoor Valley
Tower Development is preparing to purchase 28 acres of land in south Birmingham for a 160 home subdivision. This is a preliminary layout of Oxmoor Village, which will be located along Wenonah Oxmoor Road.
