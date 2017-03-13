Birmingham to consider becoming World Trade Center
A World Trade Center designation would make it easier for international businesses to locate in Birmingham, City Councilor Marcus Lundy said. Lundy is asking the city council to pass a resolution that would allow the office of Mayor William Bell to apply for the World Trade Centers Association license.
