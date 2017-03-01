Birmingham Tech startup Planet Fundraising expanding to Atlanta
Planet Fundraiser cofounders Drew Honeycutt and Kasey Birdsong stand in the Velocity Accelerator office on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Two Birmingham entrepreneurs want you to forget all about wrapping paper sales and mailing in box tops: Planet Fundraising aims to make school fundraising as quick as taking a picture on your cell phone.
