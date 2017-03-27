Birmingham OKs low-speed cabs, Joyride to launch by early May
After weeks of delays the Birmingham City Council, on Tuesday, approved an ordinance allowing low-speed taxicab services , such as Joyride, to operate in the Magic City. City officials said Joyride expressed interest in operating in downtown, Avondale and Lake View where there is an active restaurant and bar scene.
