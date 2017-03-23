Birmingham man shot, killed in home i...

Birmingham man shot, killed in home invasion at Southtown; tenant injured, police say

19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The tenant of a Southtown apartment shot and killed a man who invaded his residence Friday night, according to Birmingham police. A man, later identified as Darius Chatman, 26, of Birmingham, was found dead in the grass in the rear of a Southtown housing development apartment located in the 2500 block of 9th Court South.

