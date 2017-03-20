Birmingham man pleads guilty to selli...

Birmingham man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that killed 20-year-old UA student

A Birmingham man pleaded guilty today in federal court to distributing fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid painkiller, that caused the death of a 20-year-old Pelham woman, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton. Rodrigus Lee Pearson, 31, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala to the charge of illegally distributing fentanyl, resulting in a death in January 2016 in Jefferson County.

