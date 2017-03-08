Birmingham man charged with murder in 2015 shooting has bond revoked
Douglas Donta White, 27, is charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Andre Feliciano Waters. Waters, 45, was shot multiple times outside a corner grocery store in Birmingham's Kingston neighborhood on Aug. 27. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died on Oct. 18 after never being released.
