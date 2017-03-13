Birmingham Jewish leaders launch $1 million fund drive to improve security
The Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham has received four bomb threats this year, requiring evacuation of the facilities. The Birmingham Jewish Federation has launched a $1 million emergency fundraising campaign to enhance security at all local Jewish institutions after four bomb threats this year at the Levite Jewish Community Center.
