Birmingham Jewish leaders launch $1 million fund drive to improve security

3 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham has received four bomb threats this year, requiring evacuation of the facilities. The Birmingham Jewish Federation has launched a $1 million emergency fundraising campaign to enhance security at all local Jewish institutions after four bomb threats this year at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

