Birmingham firefighter's brother killed in blaze now identified
Authorities have now released the name of a man who died in a house fire Saturday night, a blaze to which the victim's firefighter brother responded not knowing a loved one was trapped inside. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to the blaze in the 1300 block of 16th Street North.
