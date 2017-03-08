Birmingham couple crafts small-batch, natural sodas
Through their soft-drink startup Wholesome Sodas, Eric and Kayla Holsomback are following a path paved by local brewers, distillers, and coffee roasters. Eric handcrafts carbonated soft drinks in small batches from all-natural, mostly organic ingredients.
