Birmingham contractor, former Auburn wide receiver announces run for mayor

Woods, a Birmingham native and owner of C.W. Woods Contracting Services Inc., said he is running for mayor because of his "love for the city. "My vision for Birmingham is to unite people from all walks of life including Independents, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Business Leaders and non-profit groups to support public education, create transparent government, reverse the troubling rise in crime, and provide a working environment where people from all levels can get ahead," he said in a statement on his campaign website.

