Birmingham contractor, former Auburn wide receiver announces run for mayor
Woods, a Birmingham native and owner of C.W. Woods Contracting Services Inc., said he is running for mayor because of his "love for the city. "My vision for Birmingham is to unite people from all walks of life including Independents, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Business Leaders and non-profit groups to support public education, create transparent government, reverse the troubling rise in crime, and provide a working environment where people from all levels can get ahead," he said in a statement on his campaign website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|8 hr
|Muscogulus
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC