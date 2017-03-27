Birmingham-area car washes sued for r...

Birmingham-area car washes sued for racial discrimination

2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a suit against a car wash company, alleging the company denied promotions to a class of black employees because of their race. The suit alleges that Car Wash Headquarters Inc. - the parent company of Mister Car Wash - repeatedly refused to promote black employees to management positions at its Birmingham-area locations.

