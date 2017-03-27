'Bama Coach Saban Visits Tiffin's Wayfarer Plant
From left are Tony Riley of Tiffin Motorhomes Inc., Lynn Tiffin, Tim Tiffin, University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Bob Tiffin, Winfield Mayor Randy Price, and Bobby White of Tiffin Motorhomes University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was the honored guest recently for a ribbon-cutting, plant tour and photo ops as part of Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.'s grand opening celebration of the new production facilities for its Wayfarer Class C product. A Class A motorhome manufacturer since 1972, the company has close ties to the Crimson Tide football program as founder Bob Tiffin's son, Van, and grandson, Leigh, were placekickers for Alabama.
