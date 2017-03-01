As bomb scares persist, parents begin pulling kids out of JCCs
With wave after wave of bomb threats hitting Jewish centers throughout the US, parents are starting to withdraw their children from schools and other programs, concerned over possible trauma and even more fearful that something far worse could eventually transpire. The Levite JCC in Birmingham, Alabama, has had three bomb threats since January, with the latest, on Monday morning, called in directly to its school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC