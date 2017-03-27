Alex City high school student shot, k...

Alex City high school student shot, killed while riding with friends

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Friends and family members are mourning the loss of an Alexander City teenager who lost his life as he was out getting ready for his senior prom. At 7 p.m., officers were called to the Russell Medical Center Emergency Room where ER staff members found the victim, 18-year-old Quentavious Reese, suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead in the back seat of a car parked in the entrance to the emergency room.

