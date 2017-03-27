Alex City high school student shot, killed while riding with friends
Friends and family members are mourning the loss of an Alexander City teenager who lost his life as he was out getting ready for his senior prom. At 7 p.m., officers were called to the Russell Medical Center Emergency Room where ER staff members found the victim, 18-year-old Quentavious Reese, suffering from a gunshot wound to the forehead in the back seat of a car parked in the entrance to the emergency room.
