Alabama restaurant earns record ninth...

Alabama restaurant earns record ninth straight James Beard Award nomination

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., and its pastry chef, Dolester Miles, are finalists for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. The Birmingham restaurant, generally regarded as one of the finest in the South, earned its ninth straight James Beard Foundation Award nomination for the country's most outstanding restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WPWW 20,911
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb 23 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb 21 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
News 3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H... Feb '17 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 15 at 9:44PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC