Alabama manufacturers back Trump call for pipelines to use U.S. steel
Pipe manufacturers with operations in Alabama have joined in praising President Donald Trump's call for the use of domestic products in the construction of pipelines in the United States, saying it will lead to thousands of jobs. The American Line Pipe Producers Association has issued a statement saying that its members and other domestic line pipe producers "have substantial available production capacity and stand ready to meet demand."
