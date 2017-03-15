Alabama church aims to hire its own police
How does Briarwood Presbyterian Church Police Department sound to you? Ready to usher in a church police department? Despite the unorthodox, unheard of, and untested notion of a church police agency, a Birmingham, Alabama house of worship has petitioned state authorities, seeking authorization to give birth to its own police force. In a nutshell, the Briarwood Presbyterian Church and its academic component, the Briarwood Christian School, had an attorney author a bill which received the blessing from the Alabama House of Representatives and now awaits the signature of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley.
