Alabama church aims to hire its own police

How does Briarwood Presbyterian Church Police Department sound to you? Ready to usher in a church police department? Despite the unorthodox, unheard of, and untested notion of a church police agency, a Birmingham, Alabama house of worship has petitioned state authorities, seeking authorization to give birth to its own police force. In a nutshell, the Briarwood Presbyterian Church and its academic component, the Briarwood Christian School, had an attorney author a bill which received the blessing from the Alabama House of Representatives and now awaits the signature of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley.

