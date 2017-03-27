Activists to patrol Ensley following spate of arsons; volunteers sought
A group of community activists say they will patrol abandoned homes in Ensley where dozens of fires have been intentionally set, and they are looking for volunteers to join them. The Outcast Voters League and the Jefferson County Millennial Democrats announced their patrol plans Monday night, following the recent outbreak of fires.
