56-year-old Birmingham Fire and Rescu...

56-year-old Birmingham Fire and Rescue drill tower coming down to make way for new facility

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

A piece of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service history will be demolished on Tuesday when the 56-year-old drill tower comes down. The tower - where firefighter recruits have trained since 1961 - is being torn down to make way for a new tower and a separate burn building - where they deliberately set fires to learn how to properly extinguish them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr WPWW 20,933
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb '17 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb '17 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb '17 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Jefferson County was issued at March 27 at 1:55PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,830 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC