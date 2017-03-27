56-year-old Birmingham Fire and Rescue drill tower coming down to make way for new facility
A piece of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service history will be demolished on Tuesday when the 56-year-old drill tower comes down. The tower - where firefighter recruits have trained since 1961 - is being torn down to make way for a new tower and a separate burn building - where they deliberately set fires to learn how to properly extinguish them.
