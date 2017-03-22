22-year-old ID'd as intruder killed in Jefferson County home invasion
Investigators now know the name of a young intruder who was shot and killed by a 79-year-old homeowner during a home invasion earlier this week. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the burglary suspect as Nicholas Attwan McDonald.
