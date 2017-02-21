Young Birmingham man shot to death following a child's birthday celebration
Denzal Moorer, 22, was shot to death Monday, Feb.20, 2017 at a Birmingham home where he and his family had been celebrating a child's birthday. Birmingham police identified the victim as 22-year-old Denzal Moorer.
