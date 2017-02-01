Women's leadership breakfast to host NYC diversity expert
The biennial women's history event has selected Heather Foust-Cummings, Vice-President and center leader for Catalyst Research Center for Equity in Business Leadership in New York, as its keynote speaker. The event launched in 2002 to bring together professional women in Birmingham for professional development, mentoring and networking.
