Woman arrested after child struck, injured by truck in Eufaula

A 10-year-old was transported to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham after being hit by a vehicle in Eufaula Wednesday night. According to the Eufaula Police Department's Facebook page, the crash happened on South Eufaula Avenue near the southern entrance to the Hobo Pantry Store just before 6 p.m. The woman was arrested on the scene and transported to the Eufaula County Jail.

